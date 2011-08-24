Joan Andrade

Romat Ipod Music

romat ipod iphone theme music speaker
I have been working in some icons, but i was not happy with these..

Here is a Music/iPod icon that i have been working, some weeks ago. Finally i like it

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
