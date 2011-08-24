Aaron Allen

social icon set 5

Aaron Allen
Aaron Allen
  • Save
social icon set 5 icons dribbble freebie
Download color palette

I went a head and attached the zip file to the social icon set 6 shot because of issues with the site.

Please like that post to help me gauge interests in the set.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Aaron Allen
Aaron Allen

More by Aaron Allen

View profile
    • Like