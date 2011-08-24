James Scott

Naytive - Wordmark - Round2

James Scott
James Scott
  • Save
Naytive - Wordmark - Round2 branding identity logo design illustrator ai vector wordmark font type custom
Download color palette

Still playing around with the custom typeface for Naytive.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
James Scott
James Scott

More by James Scott

View profile
    • Like