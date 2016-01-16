Nichlas Wærnes Andersen

Crop

Nichlas Wærnes Andersen
Nichlas Wærnes Andersen
Hire Me
  • Save
Crop templates minimal minimalistic tool photo mac ux ui app os x editing image
Crop templates minimal minimalistic tool photo mac ux ui app os x editing image
Crop templates minimal minimalistic tool photo mac ux ui app os x editing image
Crop templates minimal minimalistic tool photo mac ux ui app os x editing image
Crop templates minimal minimalistic tool photo mac ux ui app os x editing image
Download color palette
  1. crop_-_dribbble.png
  2. crop_-_new_template_2x.png
  3. crop_-_batch_editing_2x.png
  4. crop_2x.png
  5. crop_-_editing_single_2x.png

Crop tool - a simple way to create custom image sizes for your website, social media etc., and specify max file size if needed.

Love it (hit L on your keyboard) or hate it, leave a comment below.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 16, 2016
Nichlas Wærnes Andersen
Nichlas Wærnes Andersen
@raycastapp
Hire Me

More by Nichlas Wærnes Andersen

View profile
    • Like