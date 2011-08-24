Wooden Icon Speaker

RepixDesign

Going to release a set of high detailed wooden icons, starting today with a wooden speaker icon. You can download a layered PSD here and may use it on all sort of projects without any restrictions. A link to my portfolio www.repixdesign.com is appreciated but not necessary.

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
