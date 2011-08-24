Bob Roman

Live And Die

Bob Roman
Bob Roman
Live And Die lyrics lettering tracy chapman bic sketch
Bic Roundstic. Pipe Resin on the side. Tracy Chapman came on during a session and I did this progression on a small bit of the song. I like some things about it. What do you guys think?

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Bob Roman
Bob Roman

