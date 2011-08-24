Jonatan van der Horst

iOS Facebook app redesign

Jonatan van der Horst
Jonatan van der Horst
Hire Me
  • Save
iOS Facebook app redesign ios iphone facebook ui app interface retina
Download color palette

I don't like the way Facebook's current iOS app looks.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Jonatan van der Horst
Jonatan van der Horst
I ❤️ design, this is home of Volkoren design agency.
Hire Me

More by Jonatan van der Horst

View profile
    • Like