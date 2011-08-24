Dennis P Kramer

Funky-Ass Typeface

Funky-Ass Typeface type monoline uppercase alien writing
Started working on this the other day after being inspired by Nick Slater. I really dig it, but don't know what I would ever use it for. Also, dunno what to call it, and dunno if a lowercase would work/be worth making. Thoughts?

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
