Jimi Hendrix on a Scratch-Board

Jimi Hendrix on a Scratch-Board illustration
This is a piece that I created by hand on a scratch-board. The great thing about the process is that it forces you to think about subtracting elements instead of adding.

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
    Like