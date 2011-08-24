Liz Nugent

We'll DO IT LIVE

Liz Nugent
Liz Nugent
  • Save
We'll DO IT LIVE illustration cartoon texture comic
Download color palette

So.. I don't really like SKETCHING, so much. I tend to do really rough sketches and then just .. go ahead and finish the piece. Ooops.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Liz Nugent
Liz Nugent

More by Liz Nugent

View profile
    • Like