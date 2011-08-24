Mike Cummings

Russell's Smokehouse Quote

Mike Cummings
Mike Cummings
  • Save
Russell's Smokehouse Quote web wood web design texture ribbon quote ranger emily
Download color palette

Before the site builds we're going to animate these quotes in over the wood (Emily Dickinson is a placeholder for now).

Fd938835c9af9605ce75143261885657
Rebound of
Russell's Smokehouse
By Mike Cummings
View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Mike Cummings
Mike Cummings

More by Mike Cummings

View profile
    • Like