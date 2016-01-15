Anagh Sharma

Personal Identity Concept

Personal Identity Concept
Some work in progress. I've been trying since months and came up with this one on my 7th attempt. It is based on two equilateral triangles and also on the golden ratio. Triangle because the vertices of the triangle represent my design process (design, validate, repeat). Equilateral because each part of the process is given equal prominence.
Posted on Jan 15, 2016
