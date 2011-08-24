AYSE Studio

Poster Mockup

Poster Mockup
I had some free time today, so i worked on this poster mockup for my future site/store featuring me as the "model".
You can see a little sneak peek of one of the posters i'll be selling on there.

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
