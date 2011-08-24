Mark Wyner

Creative Error Messages

Today I published my bowling league management application, LeagueFriend. Some of my final touches included contextually relevant error messages. Error messages can be frustrating for people, and I find adding some personality softens the blow.

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
