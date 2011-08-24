Dave Armstrong

A Boy Named Sue WIP

I'm currently updating an old illustration of Johnny Cash's "A Boy Named Sue." Let me know what you think and I'll be sure to post the final image when it's done.

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
