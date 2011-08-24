Ryan Ford

Infinitech

Ryan Ford
Ryan Ford
Hire Me
  • Save
Infinitech tech infinity
Download color palette

Unused logo from a couple years back. Was meant to display an infinite/never ending technology idea thing stuff. Ended up being too wide and slightly too detailed to work.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Ryan Ford
Ryan Ford
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ryan Ford

View profile
    • Like