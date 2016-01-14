Girafólio

Cartas - do Coringa

Girafólio
Girafólio
  • Save
Cartas - do Coringa card game deck joker writing game baralho jogo de escrita court jester jester do coringa board game tabuleiro
Download color palette

The "do Coringa" is a brazilian board game with cards to encourage creativity and narrative constructions. Each deck brings a genre: thriller, horror, science fiction and so on. During the game, players create their story according to the random cards and their position on the board. That's why it's called CORINGA, each card serves differently for each player.

---
O “do Coringa” é um jogo de tabuleiro com cartas para incentivar a criatividade e construções de narrativa. Cada deck traz cartas de um gênero: suspense, terror, ficção científica e por aí vai. Durante a partida, os jogadores criam sua história de acordo com as cartas que são tiradas e sua posição no tabuleiro. Por isso o nome CORINGA, afinal cada carta serve de forma diferente para cada um.

Girafólio
Girafólio

More by Girafólio

View profile
    • Like