Cartas - do Coringa

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The "do Coringa" is a brazilian board game with cards to encourage creativity and narrative constructions. Each deck brings a genre: thriller, horror, science fiction and so on. During the game, players create their story according to the random cards and their position on the board. That's why it's called CORINGA, each card serves differently for each player.
---
O “do Coringa” é um jogo de tabuleiro com cartas para incentivar a criatividade e construções de narrativa. Cada deck traz cartas de um gênero: suspense, terror, ficção científica e por aí vai. Durante a partida, os jogadores criam sua história de acordo com as cartas que são tiradas e sua posição no tabuleiro. Por isso o nome CORINGA, afinal cada carta serve de forma diferente para cada um.