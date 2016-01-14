Sazzad Hossain

Cross Game - Nomo Vector Drawing

Cross Game - Nomo Vector Drawing drawing gravit vector anime crossgame
A simple vector drawing of Nomo sitting on the counter at the Clover Cafe. From the popular anime series Cross Game. Created using Gravit.

View on Gravit - https://gravit.io/d/4ybIxG09Pe

