Aldo Cervantes Saldaña

Aldo Cervantes Saldaña
Aldo Cervantes Saldaña
Alright, we have space for 2 more on our table, so who wants to have dinner with us? Here are the rules to get invited:

1.Like this shot.
2.Follow me on Dribbble.
3.Send your portfolio and username here: aldocersal@gmail.com

I'll announce the 2 winners on January 21!

Good luck guys!

Check out my "iconic" work :)
