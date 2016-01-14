Jason Dorn

Sharing is caring

Jason Dorn
Jason Dorn
  • Save
Sharing is caring vector ux illustration ui icons wip
Download color palette

Looking at some iconography for a UX project right now, exploring some alternate "share" icons.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Jason Dorn
Jason Dorn

More by Jason Dorn

View profile
    • Like