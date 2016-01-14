Consume & Create

Ace Eat • Serve - Table Tennis Paddles

Ace Eat • Serve - Table Tennis Paddles
Paddles we designed for our friends at Ace Eat • Serve, a hybrid restaurant / table tennis hall.

These paddles work best in a heated match of table tennis, but just as well for anything else that deserves a good paddlin'.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
