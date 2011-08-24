Mike Cummings

Russell's Smokehouse

Mike Cummings
Mike Cummings
  • Save
Russell's Smokehouse web wood web design texture
Download color palette

Just started a web concept for Russell's Smokehouse. Logo done by Alexander Diner. Feedback and critiques welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Mike Cummings
Mike Cummings

More by Mike Cummings

View profile
    • Like