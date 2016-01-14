Emily Louise

Crafts & Condos

Crafts & Condos crafts branding logo mark wheat condo building beer
Working on some combos of wheat stalks and buildings for a company whose events are a combo of beer tasting and chatting about buying condos.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
