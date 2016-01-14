Michael Spizzirri

GRAINS Video midwest illinois photography typography skateboarding grains
Been shooting hella photos for my good friend Kevin Delgrosso's skate film "GRAINS". Whenever I get spare time I work on editing. I want to eventually create a web gallery. One day...

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
