DailyUI #018 - Analytics Chart

DailyUI #018 - Analytics Chart user experience user interface dashboard dashboard design 018 web design web element ux ui analytics analytics chart dailyui
My 18th design regarding dailyUI 100 days challenge.
#dailyui #018

I'd like to get appreciations and reviews.
Thanks

