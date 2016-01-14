Jack Christie

1903 Tap & Table

1903 Tap & Table pub tavern industrial ampersand vintage numerals logo shield restaurant bar
I'm excited to share this mark I created for the Country Club of Lincoln's renovated casual restaurant and bar. Definitely one of my favorite projects yet! Thanks to Greg Wiley here at Swanson Russell for the killer art direction.

1903 Tap & Table - Scratch
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
