Olivia G. Sutanto

Coming Soon!

Olivia G. Sutanto
Olivia G. Sutanto
  • Save
Coming Soon! about page coming soon ux ui portfolio
Download color palette

I'm currently traveling around Spain on a study abroad trip, but I found some quiet time on the train to do a bit of my portfolio. I'm happy to say that it's coming along well. Keep your eyes opened, it should be coming out in about a month! :D

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Olivia G. Sutanto
Olivia G. Sutanto

More by Olivia G. Sutanto

View profile
    • Like