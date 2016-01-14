Vincent Conti

Throwup

Throwup new york city nyc queens vin conti graffiti throw-up tag
My 15 year old self would be pumped to see that I'm getting paid to do this now...

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Illustrator is my best friend.
