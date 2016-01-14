Brett Garwood

The Fight for Joy Book Cover Draft

The Fight for Joy Book Cover Draft cover book joy fight
New book cover design draft for my brothers book which will be re-released soon. Inspiration is the integration of the fist into the "I" and the color red like in the previous design. More info at http://www.jasongarwood.com/my-writings/.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
