Raphael Geroni

A Star is Born • Movie Title

Raphael Geroni
Raphael Geroni
  • Save
A Star is Born • Movie Title script movietitles typography judygarland lettering
Download color palette

I designed and lettered a retro title-card in honor of my absolute *favorite* film! This is inspired by the script lettering created for the theatrical trailer and the iconic stage set of @theacademy awards scene in the film.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Raphael Geroni
Raphael Geroni

More by Raphael Geroni

View profile
    • Like