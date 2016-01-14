William Lamy

Balladins TV ad

William Lamy
William Lamy
  • Save
Balladins TV ad voice over motion design commercial spot tv ad
Download color palette

TV commercial for a hotel brand's 30th birthday, aired on French channels. Motion design made with After Effects, voice recorded and mixed with Propellerhead Reason. Music by Philippe Gourat / Art Sonic.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
William Lamy
William Lamy

More by William Lamy

View profile
    • Like