7/365

7/365 cigarette hand illustration design art graphic graphic design abstract
7/365 • #365designsmate • I started this challange with my friend, we have to do 1 unique design every day for a whole year. For each design we miss we have to buy a bottle of wine to the opponent!!

Follow our progress on 365designsmate.tumblr.com

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
