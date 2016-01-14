Jordan Clarke

Portfolio Update No. 01

Yesterday I quietly dropped a bunch of my work from the past year or so at http://clarkedesign.co. A couple of brand identities, a few websites, and a bunch of logos.

If you ever catch me saying "I'm thinking of redoing my website!" out loud again, you have permission to slap me right in the face.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
