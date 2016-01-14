Craig Burgess

004 - Gruber Plaza

So today is another tribute day, this time to Alan Rickman, and his greatest creation: Hans Gruber.

Did you know that Hans Gruber was Rickman's first film?
I'm doing a design operation every day for 100 days. The rest are here.
http://www.unobvious.co.uk/100days/

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
