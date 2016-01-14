Jenn Maine Scogin

WIP: Brandmark Icon Sketch

Jenn Maine Scogin
Jenn Maine Scogin
  • Save
WIP: Brandmark Icon Sketch wip sketch logo brandmark medicine lotus hand
Download color palette

Sketch for a brandmark icon I'm currently working on. Brandmark is for a group that specializes in neuromuscular therapy. Their treatments are mostly alternative and range from prolotherapy, to massage and yoga.

Let me know what you think of the concept!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Jenn Maine Scogin
Jenn Maine Scogin

More by Jenn Maine Scogin

View profile
    • Like