George Bartz

User Profile

George Bartz
George Bartz
  • Save
User Profile portfolio profile user 006 dailyui
Download color palette

100daysofui - 006 User Profile
Introducing the pocket portfolio. A portfolio card that features your work and skills/experience.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
George Bartz
George Bartz

More by George Bartz

View profile
    • Like