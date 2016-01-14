Kyle Chaplin

Customer Switch

Concept for switching between customers in our menu navigation, when a associate is dealing with multiple customers. The idea is each customer has a experience, and if another customer needs assistance or that customer decides to browse around the store, the associate can easily switch between customers without losing what they've started.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
