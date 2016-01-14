Peter Strauss

Winter Grilling Title Card

Winter Grilling Title Card canada advertisement ad film editing intro red raw food cooking grill winter
Intro slide for unreleased Winter Grilling campaign. Shot on RED EPIC DRAGON to get all that juicy texture and allow plenty of room to scale and reframe. Cuts were timed to music. Just a bit of fun.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
