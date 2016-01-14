Kellie Funderburk

Space Ranger Battle

Space Ranger Battle octopus tentacles space suite digital space ranger
I wanted to create something a bit out of my comfort zone. I feel this is one of my more ambitious digital drawings so far. Looks like my space ranger Kirra is in a bit of a pickle. Will she make it out alive!? Please enjoy!

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
