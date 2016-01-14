Rick Lewik

Personal Monogram Final

Personal Monogram Final evolution fibonacci ratio golden r monogram logo
So here it is. The final version of my personal monogram.

Since the last post, I´ve tried to give it a more dynamic touch by rounding the bottom left corner. It looked way to static before and I am very happy with the result now.

Hope you like it!

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
