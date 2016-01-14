New Design Series Coming - #5uperBowl50. I love logos. I loved the older Super Bowl logos where each locale and game had its own flavor and look. Back around 2010, the NFL decided to standardize the games logo so since then each one looked similar to its predecessor. It's cool but I liked it better when each year could be vastly different.

So I'm bringing that feel back! Starting with XLV, I'm going to rebrand each Super Bowl since and post the results!