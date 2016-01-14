Chad Rogez

Bank2

Chad Rogez
Chad Rogez
  • Save
Bank2 logo branding bank
Download color palette

Bank2 is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chickasaw Banc Holding Company. The Holding Company and thus Bank2 are 100% owned by the Chickasaw Nation. Project encompassed developing a timeless mark. This logo was produced in 1999.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Chad Rogez
Chad Rogez

More by Chad Rogez

View profile
    • Like