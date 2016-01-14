Filipe Aparicio

BUZZBEAT - dynamic identity exploration II

Another identity system proposal. This time using the word "BUZZ" as an image / texture container.

This one didn't make it as well.

Disclaimer: The textures used are not mine. I've collected random images from Google for proof of concept. This was not used for commercial work.

Rebound of
BUZZBEAT - dynamic identity exploration
