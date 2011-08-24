Mirko Santangelo

Hi Dribbble!

Mirko Santangelo
Mirko Santangelo
  • Save
Hi Dribbble!
Download color palette

Thanks to Diego Caiazza (http://dribbble.com/DiegoCay) for the draft.

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Mirko Santangelo
Mirko Santangelo

More by Mirko Santangelo

View profile
    • Like