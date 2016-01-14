J. Patrick: Logo | Identity & Re-branding

J. Patrick & Associates is a boutique executive recruiting firm focusing on executive searches for top tech industries such as Audiovisual, Video Teleconferencing, Unified Communications, Information Security and SaaS startups across the US.

The logo re-branding is another piece of the company’s effort to update their branding, digital presence and marketing strategy. My goal was to create a mark that accurately matches the image the client wanted to present.

More on the re-branding project @ http://bit.ly/1Q8ScaA