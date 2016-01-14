J. Patrick: Logo | Identity & Re-branding

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
J. Patrick & Associates is a boutique executive recruiting firm focusing on executive searches for top tech industries such as Audiovisual, Video Teleconferencing, Unified Communications, Information Security and SaaS startups across the US.
The logo re-branding is another piece of the company’s effort to update their branding, digital presence and marketing strategy. My goal was to create a mark that accurately matches the image the client wanted to present.
More on the re-branding project @ http://bit.ly/1Q8ScaA