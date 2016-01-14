Peter Strauss

#CMAcreative Intro Animation

#CMAcreative Intro Animation tiles motion graphics colour marketing after effects animation
Snippet of the intro slide for a video series done for the Canadian Marketing Association interviewing creative directors around Toronto. Meant to be light and fun with a fast drum solo (think Birdman) and playing with the cliches of creative work (Lorem ipsum)

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
