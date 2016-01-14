Heina.

We shall meet at the middle point!

middlepoint middle logo meet triangle application app concept brand ui bi
An application made for a hackathon in Korea.
The idea is that calculating the middle point
of all group members with location infomation
they filled up.
Also the result shows the proper places
for the purpose, such as a restaurant or a cafe.
Therefore, the logo is designed to show
the middle point of the triangle.
The target group is 20s-30s
and neutral color is used
for female and male users.

