OPEN Gym - Iconography

OPEN Gym - Iconography
Client: SkillFitness LLC
Program(s): Adobe Illustrator, Sketch

Background: OPEN Gym is part of an enterprise, mobile, behavior-focused practice solution delivering curriculum developed by John Sweeney and the Brave New Workshop Creative Outreach. Following Google's Material Design guidelines for iconography, we adapted their current branding into an icon that effectively represented what the app intends to do for users.

