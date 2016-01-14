OPEN Gym - Iconography

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Client: SkillFitness LLC
Program(s): Adobe Illustrator, Sketch
Background: OPEN Gym is part of an enterprise, mobile, behavior-focused practice solution delivering curriculum developed by John Sweeney and the Brave New Workshop Creative Outreach. Following Google's Material Design guidelines for iconography, we adapted their current branding into an icon that effectively represented what the app intends to do for users.