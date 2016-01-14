Gabriela Biscáro

Christmas Card 2015

Gabriela Biscáro
Gabriela Biscáro
Hire Me
  • Save
Christmas Card 2015 star gift xmas holiday gif christmas tuia a
Download color palette

Another illustration I made for a digital Christmas Card that was sent to clients and partners in 2015.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Gabriela Biscáro
Gabriela Biscáro
Product Designer and passionate about Illustration
Hire Me

More by Gabriela Biscáro

View profile
    • Like