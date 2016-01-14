Joseph Darnell

‘The Villa’ of Downtown Kennesaw Splash Page

culture maroon green splash vallorani villa
A local events center with a passion for the arts, culture and community is coming together. I love the people behind the scenes and I’m eager to see the grand opening later this year. I designed their splash page website.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
